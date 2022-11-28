BlockBerryCreative shares new statement regarding Chuu’s removal from LOONA; Fans enraged

On November 28, the management agency released another statement addressing the additional rumours about her removal and the company’s treatment of her.

A former member of the girl group LOONA , Chuu , is facing criticism at the hands of the management agency, BlockBerryCreative. The narrative of the two sides is at opposite ends with the company claiming that the K-pop star power tripped on a staff member while on the other side, the fans and other crew are coming forward in Chuu’s defence. The K-pop star herself is yet to make a personal comment on the same.

BlockBerryCreative’s statement

“Hello. This is BlockBerryCreative.

We would like to provide an additional statement regarding the notice ‘LOONA’s Chuu’s removal from the team’ that was posted on the fancafe on November 25.

The notice was an explanation of the current situation where we asked for understanding from all the fans who have shown love to LOONA for a long time. It was not intended to expose Chuu’s misuse of power to the public and media.

For a few days after the announcement, the agency was asked to provide evidence for the reason for Chuu’s expulsion, and articles were published with information such as ‘Chuu is not that kind of person’ and ‘the company is the one doing harm’. So with all the issues being raised, we would like to give you an additional position from our end to clarify the same.

The fan notice posted on November 25 at around 5 pm KST was an announcement from the agency to explain the change in Chuu’s actions and the reason for her removal to fans and those who support LOONA, and it was not an exposé.

It is a natural process to explain the reason for her expulsion, but it is the right of Chuu herself or the victimized staff to provide the facts and evidence.

Regarding the facts, if there is something unfair or anything that should be corrected, it is an issue that the people directly involved will have to reveal. The agency has already confirmed the incident that took place between Chuu and the staff member, and we released a statement regarding that.

In the future, we ask that you refrain from making unfounded and speculative reports related to this fan notice or malicious comments and rumours that damage the reputation of our agency. We will cooperate in providing evidence on the matter of violent language and misuse of power if Chuu and the victim agree to it.

In addition, we earnestly ask once again to refrain from making indiscreet and baseless speculative reports so that LOONA members can start team activities again without getting hurt by this incident.”

Chuu’s removal from LOONA

On November 25, BlockBerryCreative shared a notice where they announced that Chuu has been expelled from LOONA following her misbehaviour with a staff member. Fans of Chuu refused to believe the same and called out the agency for its past actions. LOONA member HyunJin also seemingly expressed her anger after the notice was released on the fan community platform Fab in support of Chuu.

Previous reports

In October of this year, there were reports of Chuu having established her own agency. To this, BlockBerryCreative commented that they were unaware of the said new company. They also refuted any news about Chuu’s removal from the group at that time. Chuu had reportedly applied to have her contract suspended and was even granted a partial injunction.

Noticeably, Chuu was absent from the girl group’s tour, LOONA 1st World Tour [LOONATHEWORLD], where the agency announced her absence to be because of conflicting schedules. Chuu has continued to participate in individual promotions, including her solo program ‘Chuu Can Do It’.

Fans of Chuu as well as LOONA have expressed their disappointment in the agency for pinning the blame on Chuu. The staff members from her show have also come forward to deny the power abuse claims made by BlockBerryCreative. Chuu herself is yet to speak on the matter.