BlockberryCreative wants to ban Chuu from entertainment activities; Petitions planned for other LOONA members

Former LOONA member Chuu and BlockberryCreative are continuing to go head to head, as new reports about the agency filing for a petition to suspend all her activities have been released. According to these reports made on February 1, it is known that BlockberryCreative has filed a petition to the Korea Entertainment Management Association (CEMA) and the Korea Entertainment Producers Association (KEPA) asking for a ban on her promotional activities as an artist.

Reportedly, BlockberryCreative is citing that Chuu tampered with BY4M Studio, the management company which was rumoured to have signed with her after she was removed from her original agency as well as LOONA. According to them, Chuu tampered with them by submitting a complaint through the CEMA Disciplinary Mediation Ethics Committee, claiming that there was a violation of her contract with BlockberryCreative, wanting to sign a new deal with BY4M in 2021.

Moreover, it is being reported that Chuu had not appeared for the hearing of this case up until last week, ahead of DMEC’s ruling schedule. Chuu also reportedly decided to attend the punishment committee belatedly which led to the postponement of the ruling.

BlockberryCreative’s plans for other members

Earlier in January, Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry won their case against the company in order to suspend their contracts. They were granted a favourable ruling and were able to walk free. However, with this petition for Chuu, it is also being reported that BlockberryCreative plans to do the same with these four former artists of theirs to ban their entertainment activities as well.

The conflict between the members of LOONA and BlockberryCreative has been going on for a long time as of early March 2022, Chuu had a partial victory on her injunction to terminate her exclusive contract with the agency which allowed her to carry on solo promotions and be a part of group activities as needed. However, with her being expelled in November 2022 and the subsequent contract termination of Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry, it seems that the battle has only just begun. Meanwhile, LOONA members Haseul, Yeojin, Yves, Olivia Hye, and Gowon continue to be under the same company as their contracts stay running. Vivi and Hyunjin refrained from taking part in this case.