Blood Free character poster OUT: Ju Ji Hoon and Han Hyo Joo take center stage in bustling background; see PICS

In the character posters released for Blood Free, Ju Ji Hoon and Han Hyo Joo take center stage amidst a bustling background. The series promises a futuristic world where genetically engineered cultured meat dominates. Blood Free is set to hit the screens on April 10.

Blood Free character posters revealed

The anticipation for the upcoming K-drama Blood Free is soaring as newly released posters tease the intriguing storyline and dynamic characters. Starring Han Hyo Joo and Ju Ji Hoon in lead roles, the series promises to captivate viewers with its futuristic setting and compelling narrative.

In the posters, Han Hyo Joo portrays Yoon Ja Yoo, the CEO and co-founder of BF Group, a biotechnology company pioneering artificially cultured meat. Standing tall in front of a large AI advertisement, Ja Yoo exudes confidence as she welcomes individuals to embrace revolutionary technology. However, the scene is juxtaposed with a crowd of protestors, hinting at skepticism and opposition to Ja Yoo's mission.

On the other hand, Ju Ji Hoon takes on the role of Woo Chae Woon, an army soldier turned bodyguard who crosses paths with Ja Yoo. In one poster, Chae Woon stands resolute amidst a group of protestors, indicating his unwavering support for Ja Yoo despite the challenges they face.

The caption, "The best technology comes in the form of weapons," suggests the complexities surrounding BF Group's rise to power and the doubts surrounding Ja Yoo's vision.

More details about Blood Free

Blood Free, the series explores a futuristic world where BF Group dominates the genetically engineered cultured meat market, offering a glimpse into a society where traditional meat consumption is no longer sustainable. As Ja Yoo strives to usher in a new era of sustainable food production, she faces opposition from both within the company and external forces, including Prime Minister Seon Woo Jae, portrayed by Lee Hee Joon.

In addition to the lead cast, Lee Moo Saeng stars as BF co-founder On San, adding depth to the storyline with his character's involvement in the company's endeavors. Meanwhile, Park Ji Yeon, Jeon Seok Ho, and Kim Sang Ho round out the ensemble cast, promising a rich tapestry of characters and relationships.

With themes of innovation, power struggles, and societal change, Blood Free offers a thought-provoking exploration of ethical dilemmas and the consequences of technological advancement. As viewers await the series premiere on April 10, 2024, the posters serve as tantalizing teasers, sparking excitement for what promises to be a captivating journey into the future of food production and corporate intrigue.

