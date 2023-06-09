Bloodhounds Early Review: Woo Do Hwan is a strong and warmhearted boxer; Lee Sang Yi is a beautiful addition

Name: Bloodhounds

Premiere date: 9 June 2023

Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Lee Sang Yi, Heo Joon Ho, Park Sung Woong

Director: Jason Kim

Writer: Jason Kim

Genre: Noir, Action, Crime Thriller

No. of Episodes: 8

Where to watch: Netflix

It is a drama that tells the story of two young men who risk their lives to fight the powerful forces of evil in the world of loan sharks, where money takes precedence over people's lives. It is anticipated that Netflix's upcoming series Bloodhounds will once more demonstrate the strength of the K-genre. The Naver webtoon of the same name serves as the basis for Bloodhounds. Kim Joo Hwan, who directed 'Midnight Runners' and demonstrated exceptional talent in male friends, takes over as director. The quick beat activity made out of boxing is supposed to detonate even the adrenaline of watchers. Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi were cast as Geon Woo and Woo Jin, respectively, young men who confront evil forces. Park Sung Woong plays the antagonist they oppose, Myung Gil. As Park Sung Woong claimed to be 'not the same as the past villains, consideration is centered around the 'end game lowlife' that Park Sung Woong will depict.

The cast:

Episode 1 strikingly catches the enthusiasm and warm environment of the entertainers who are submerged in real life pressed stories, including Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi, who are totally blended in Geon Woo and Woojin, who face the unlawful confidential credit industry that utilizes the pandemic to blackmail the commoners. Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi brought brotherhood and whenever they got an opportunity, they giggled brilliantly during entertaining scenes. President Choi and Myung Gil, who have a long-running feud in the show, were played by Heo Jun Ho and Park Sung Woong. They aren't seen together yet, but we have a feeling that they will be leading an amazing storyline in the remaining episodes. Choi Siwon in the first episode also has a sinister feel to him so we are excited to see his character develop!

ALSO READ: The Good Bad Mother Ep 13-14 Review: Lee Do Hyun avenges father’s death; Reunites with Ahn Eun Jin and family

Advertisement