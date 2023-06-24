Bloodhounds’ Ha Soo Ho to marry girlfriend of 4 years; Co-star Park Sung Woong will reportedly host wedding

Ha Soo Ho and his girlfriend, who is seven years younger than him and works in the fashion industry in Seoul, announced their engagement on June 24. Actor Park Sung Woong will serve as the wedding's host, and there will be no officiant present. Ha Soo Ho gave his bride-to-be an introduction in which he declared that she is the best woman in the universe and that she makes up for the parts of him that she lacks with her angelic heart.

Ha Soo Ho:

He said that he is excited and happy about their wedding because he thinks there will be more fun things to do and he will show his fans how much he appreciates their love and congratulations. He appeared in the dramas Legend of the Blue Sea, Stove League, Wonder Woman and My Liberation Notes after making his debut in the 2010 film Brother-in-law. He also played a role recently in the Netflix original series Bloodhounds.

Bloodhounds:

Im Jang Do, the strategy management director of Smile Capital, which is run by Kim Myung Gil (Park Sung Woong), was played by Ha Soo Ho. Bloodhounds had 6,590 viewers from June 12 to June 18 on Netflix's weekly chart of World's Top 10 Non-English Programs (Shows), which Netflix compiles and publishes weekly. With 10,000 hours of viewing, it reached number one. In addition, the drama Bloodhounds dominated the charts in Bolivia, Morocco, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. In the meantime, the drama Bloodhounds tells the story of two young men who are caught in the world of private loans, where money comes before people's lives, and risk their lives to protect themselves from a huge evil force. The lead roles were played by Lee Sang Yi and Woo Do Hwan. The drama became popular because of the amazing storyline, visuals and action scenes.

