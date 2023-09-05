Bloodhounds' Lee Sang Yi, EXO's Suho Shine in Behind Your Touch– Vote for your FAVORITE 2023 second lead

Lee Sang Yi in Bloodhounds, EXO leader Suho in Behind Your Touch, Koo Kyo Hwan in D.P.2, and many second lead characters gained attention for their charisma and charm. We bring you an exciting poll so that you can pick your favorite second lead male character introduced in 2023.

Second lead in K-drama 2023

Lee Sang Yi starred in the action thriller drama Bloodhounds alongside Woo Do Hwan and portrayed a bright and fun character and flaunted his extremely amazing physique. EXO member Suho is currently appearing as a mysterious man in the K-drama Behind Your Touch along with Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Min. Koo Kyo Hwan played the role of Jung Hae In's senior team member of Deserters Pursuit in the recent K-drama D.P.2. Kim Min Jae also returned as the nurse in Dr. Romantic 3 and showed his charm and charisma alongside close friends and co-actors Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop.

