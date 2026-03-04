Bloodhounds Season 2 locks April 3 premiere, Woo Do Hwan-Lee Sang Yi return to fight Rain in action packed teaser

Gun Woo (Woo Do Hwan) and Woo Jin (Lee Sang Yi) are all set to come back to our screens with another thrilling performance. The two actors who previously impressed viewers with their portrayal in Bloodhounds, released in 2023, are reprising their roles for a major release this year. The Netflix production has confirmed its premiere on April 3.

In the newly released trailer from the OTT platform, the two leads could be seen returning as their beloved characters. After taking down a major loan shark ring in the first season, the duo is back to fight against a new threat, Baek Jeong (Rain) in Season 2.

He runs an underground boxing league, which involves many strong players who aim for the top spot and the money that comes along with it. Soon, he comes under the radar of Gun Woo, an aspiring boxer, and Woo Jin, who acts as his personal coach. Wanting to take down the duo, he unleashes a meticulous plan to render them powerless in his league, which they fight ferociously.

Amid their plan to take down the illegal scheme, they also develop their camaraderie even as external powers threaten to weaken their bond. The two are unbroken and join hands against the antagonist, once again doing good in the world, in Bloodhounds Season 2.

Check out the teaser below.

Woo Do Hwan was last seen in Made in Korea alongside Hyun Bin and Jung Woo Sung. His next project is all set to be Knock Off with Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah, but its release has been put on hold owing to the former's personal life scandal. He will then star in Made in Korea Season 2, aiming for a release later this year.

Meanwhile, Lee Sang Yi will make a cameo in Boyfriend on Demand and will next appear in a guest role for The Legend of Kitchen Soldier.

Bloodhounds Season 2 will premiere on April 3, 2026, across 7 episodes on Netflix.

