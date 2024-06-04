Bloodhounds season 2: Rain cast in first-ever villain role for Woo Do Hwan, Lee Sang Yi starrer; Report

Bloodhounds was to be returning with a season 2 along with Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi. Latest reports suggest that Rain will be taking on the role of the antagonist in the upcoming series, marking his first appearance in a negative role. Rain is a K-pop idol who has been an inspiration for several artists. He has also led dramas like Ghost Doctor and Welcome 2 Life.

Rain to appear in Bloodhounds 2 along with Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi

On June 4, it was reported that Rain will be taking on the role of the villain in the much-awaited Bloodhounds Season 2. He has been working as an actor since 2002 and this will be his first appearance in a negative role. He will be playing the character of a former UFC fighter under the ring name Emperor. Now he runs an illegal premium boxing league which is attended by paid membership. Filming of Bloodhounds season 2 is expected to commence in the second half of 2024.

More about Bloodhounds

In April 2024, it was reported that Bloodhounds will be getting a second season and season one actors Lee Sang Yi and Woo Do Hwan will be returning as well. Responding to the reports, Netflix commented that they are positively considering an additional season but nothing is confirmed yet.

Bloodhounds tells the story of a rookie boxer and a chatty southpaw who become friends and get involved in the world of ruthless loan sharks as one of their family members signs a deal in desperate need of money. They try to make things right but things start getting more complicated as they end up working for a moneylender who wants to take down the loansharks.

Advertisement

The project was directed and written by Jason Kim who is also known for Midnight Runners and The Divine Fury.

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner with Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon planning reward vacation to Phuket to celebrate success; Report