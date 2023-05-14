Bloodhounds Teaser: Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi go from rivals to partners as they take down baddies

Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi is one pairing we did not know we’d be so excited for. But this newly released teaser has gone ahead and increased our expectations for the show. ‘Bloodhounds’, is an upcoming Netflix production eyeing a June release. The first teaser poster starring its two lead actors and a teaser introducing the many characters were released. Penned and directed by Kim Joo Hwan of ‘Midnight Runners’ and ‘The Divine Fury’ fame, the 8-part series will be out soon.

Bloodhounds first teaser

The teaser introduces the rivals, Woo Do Hwan as Gun Woo and Lee Sang Yi as Woo Jin, the two boxers who soon turn into close friends after learning of each other’s common interests in boxing. They discuss their training days after turning to different paths in their lives and end up having to join forces. Beating up loan sharks by taking on large numbers of even 30 at once, they fight tirelessly.

Gun Woo asks Woo Jin if he values money and learns that the other finds it the most important thing. An incident involving Gun Woo’s mom and fire turns the promising boy into a revenge-driven hunter. His prey? Loan sharks. The two friends use their boxing skills to take down their enemies. With more fight scenes, ‘One two, straight action’, is displayed on the screen hinting at the action noir genre of the series.

Bloodhounds poster

The vivid poster starring Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang YI shows them taking a fighting stance against the loan sharks. With determination in their eyes and blood on their faces, they look ready to tear into whatever comes their way. The poster reads, ‘Bloodhounds that catch loan sharks, we bite until the end’. Other characters in the drama include Myeong Gil played by Park Sung Woong, Mr. Choi played by Heo Joon Ho and Cha Hyun Joo played by Jung Da Eun. The last one is the role initially offered and shot with Kim Sae Ron who was later changed following her DUI incident.

‘Bloodhounds’ is set to premiere on June 9, only on Netflix.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mother's Day: Doctor Cha, The Glory, The Good Bad Mother, and more; K-drama mom roles that deserve a mention