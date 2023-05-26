Bloodhounds Trailer: Woo Do Hwan, Lee Sang Yi, Park Sung Woong, and Huh Joon Ho take action to the next level

Fans of adrenaline-pumping dramas are in for a treat as Netflix's highly anticipated webtoon-based drama, 'Bloodhounds,' gears up for its thrilling premiere on June 9. The main trailer for the series Bloodhounds has just been released, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats with its action-packed sequences and stellar performances by Woo Do Hwan, Park Sung Woong, and Lee Sang Yi.

A glimpse into the world of 'Bloodhounds': Explosive trailer teases excitement

In the newly unveiled main trailer, 'Bloodhounds' promises a heart-stopping and action-packed ride. It starts with glimpses of intense fight sequences that capture the essence of a gripping story that unfolds beyond the boxing ring, driven by the pursuit of justice. As fate brings together aspiring boxers Gun Woo (played by Woo Do Hwan) and his rival Woo Jin (played by Lee Sang Yi) in the championship's final round, their shared background as former marines strengthen their bond.

However, their camaraderie faces a severe test when Gun Woo's mother falls victim to deceitful loan sharks from Smile Capital, leading him into a crippling debt that results in the ruin of his beloved cafe. Determined to avenge this injustice, Woo Jin rallies alongside Gun Woo. Assisted by President Choi (portrayed by Huh Joon Ho), an influential figure in the money-lending industry, the two young boxers channel their boxing prowess to undermine the leadership of Kim Myeong Gil (played by Park Sung Woong) at Smile Capital and expose the despicable nature of his subordinates. Despite their status as rookies in the boxing world, Gun Woo and Woo Jin's resilience and unwavering spirit forged within the ring make them formidable opponents. Like tenacious bloodhounds, once they sink their teeth into the fight, they refuse to let go until justice is served. This thrilling narrative promises to deliver exhilarating action sequences and a tale of determination and retribution that will captivate audiences.

Bloodhounds release

Covering eight episodes, Bloodhounds starts airing on June 9 and will present captivating fight scenes, a fight between good and evil, to the story of two true friends who are willing to risk everything to protect loved ones. The main teaser sets the stage for an action-packed and thrilling drama experience. With a star-studded cast leading the charge, viewers can expect a powerhouse performance that will keep them on the edge of their seats. As the release date approaches, fans are counting down the days to witness the explosive on-screen chemistry, the gripping storyline, and the electrifying action that 'Bloodhounds' promises to deliver. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of emotions and stay tuned for the adrenaline-fueled journey that awaits in this highly anticipated drama. Watch this series only on Netflix!

