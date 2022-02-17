Bloody Brothers Teaser OUT: Jaideep Ahlawat, Zeeshan Ayyub starrer series is a gripping mystery-thriller

Bloody Brothers teaser starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub in lead roles is out now. The six-part web series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and directed by Shaad Ali. The series Bloody Brothers is an Indian adaptation of the British mystery thriller Guilt. The series will premiere on the digital platform ZEE5 next month i.e March. The cast ensemble also includes Tina Desai, Shruti Seth, Maya Alagh, Mugdha Godse, Satish Kaushik, and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

The series revolves around the lives of two brothers, Jaggi and Daljeet. While the elder brother Jaggi enjoys the comfort of a wealthy and seemingly perfect life, the younger one Daljeet struggles to survive running a vintage book shop cum café. Their life spins out of control when a tragic accident occurs and distrust starts enveloping their lives, creating a rift between them and everyone around. The series has a heavy-weight cast and some edge-of-the-seat plot twists and turns.

Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, Manish Kalra said, “We are happy to further enhance ZEE5’s slate with premium and quality content which will resonate with viewers. In Bloody Brothers, we have explored the realm of dark comedy, with a stellar star cast in an unconventional setting. The focus has been to experiment with genres, narratives and multi-layered characters for increased authenticity and resonance. We are looking forward to viewers’ reaction to this content, which is through our partnership with Applause Entertainment, as we look forward to introducing more compelling titles across genres in the future.”

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said, “With Bloody Brothers, we add another captivating story to our content slate. It is a story of two brothers who must stick together to fight through a challenging situation. Jaideep and Zeeshan are an absolute delight as Jaggi and Daljeet. I am extremely happy to have partnered with Sameer, Applause, and BBC Studios India on this series packed with unexpected plot twists and black humour. The show cannot be boxed in one genre and that is one of the many fascinating things about it. We are very excited for the viewers to experience this tale.”

Sameer Nair, CEO, of Applause Entertainment, said, “Even as we gear up for the launch of Mithya, we are delighted to announce our third collaboration with ZEE5. Helmed by the dynamic Shaad Ali and headlined by the brilliant duo Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub, ‘Bloody Brothers’ is a deliciously twisted tale of brotherhood, love, crime and drama. With a show packed with powerful performances and a riveting plot, we are happy to continue creating unique, popular and distinctive entertainment for our audiences across the globe”.

