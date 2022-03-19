Bloody Brothers Twitter Review: Netizens pour in positive reviews for Jaideep Ahlawat-Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub show

Directed by Shaad Ali, Bloody Brothers is a series starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in lead. Jaideep and Mohd play brothers in the show. The web series also features Tina Desai, Shruti Seth, Mugdha Godse, Maya Alagh, Satish Kaushik, Asrani. The OTT show was released on Friday, among various others over the Holi weekend. The story of the show revolves around two brothers, Jaggi and Daljeet whose lives spin out of control when a tragic car accident occurs. As soon as the series was released, netizens grabbed their popcorns and binged-watched the show.

Many have now shared their thoughts on what they felt about the series. As per the initial reviews, Bloody Brothers has received a positive response. One of the social media user wrote, “Storyline itself of two brothers messed with a hit and run accident is engaging. You won't be bored even for a moment. #BloodyBrothers is best series! @JaideepAhlawat @Mdzeeshanayyub #ZEE5 #Holi @ZEE5Indi” Another one said, “@JaideepAhlawat once again you amazed us with your power packed performance in the #BloodyBrothers you are so natural. Others also very good and well portrayed thier respective roles. Congratulations for the success and wish you more and please S2 Jaldi lana yaar plz @ZEE5India” A third one commented, “What should have been a 150-minute movie at best, gets dragged to 240 minutes, because the makers were probably obsessed with the idea of it being a web series. What could have been a hell of a story, is fucked over by an unnecessary urge to drag.”

Take a look:

Also Read: Bloody Brothers Teaser OUT: Jaideep Ahlawat, Zeeshan Ayyub starrer series is a gripping mystery-thriller