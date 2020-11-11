From Blue & Grey to Telepathy, BTS' BE tracklist promises to be an emotional roller coaster journey for ARMY

BTS finally unveiled the tracklist of their highly-awaited album BE which immediately started a decoding game, especially with tracks like Blue & Grey and Telepathy.

We're currently counting down the days for the release of BTS' highly-awaited album BE, which contains the most "BTS-esque" music yet. The seven members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - all played a key role in every aspect of the album making. Through BE, BTS want to impart a message of healing to BTS ARMY and declare that "even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on."

As the countdown for the release date begins, BTS finally unveiled the tracklist of BE and on first glance, ARMY is promised a roller coaster ride of emotions. The songs titles included in BE are 1. Life Goes On, 2. Fly To My Room, 3. Blue & Grey, 4. Skit, 5. Telepathy, 6. Dis-ease, 7. Stay and BTS' Billboard No. 1 single at 8. Dynamite. Interestingly, the artwork of BE's tracklist sees the song titles being handwritten by the members themselves. BE's tracklist was released together with the digital cover of the record. In the artwork, which is probably the lyrics of BE's lead single Life Goes On, it's written: "Life goes on / Like an echo on the forest / Like an arrow in the blue sky / On my pillow, on my table / Life goes on like this again."

Check out BTS' BE tracklist below:

The decoding game for all the songs has already begun with tracks like Blue & Grey and Telepathy. Blue & Grey were lyrics sung by V during an episode of In the SOOP BTS ver., Telepathy was a keyword used by RM during an OT7 meeting while KOMCA credited Jungkook as the main creator of the song.

Meanwhile, BTS will be performing Life Goes On for the first time at the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22.

BE drops on November 20.

