The Blue House releases an official statement in response to citizens' plea of getting Snowdrop cancelled

The Blue House has responded to a petition to cancel the upcoming JTBC drama 'Snowdrop' starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In. Read on to find out.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's official drama debut, Snowdrop as a lead actress has been in the news ever since it was announced. Snowdrop is a drama set in 1987 and revolves around students, among whom, one is a ‘spy’, one's a National Intelligence Service Agent and one a mysterious doctor. Snowdrop boasts of a stellar cast headlined by BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jung Hae In, Kim Hye Yoon, Jang Seung Jo and Yoo In Na. Korean fans believe that the makers of the drama have distorted facts related to the pro-democracy movement of the 1980s in favour of the authoritarian regime, based on an incomplete version of the plotline that had been leaked online.

JTBC, the official broadcast network clarified that Snowdrop does not disparage the pro-democracy movement or glamorizes being a spy or working for the NSP. It is a simple fictional story, unrelated to the drama’s actual content or the production’s staff’s intentions. JTBC even requested the netizens to refrain from making reckless speculation about the drama. However, their pleas fell on K-netizens' deaf ears who submitted petitions to The Blue House demanding action against those who are associated with the drama.

The Blue House has finally reacted to K-netizens petition and public outcry and released an official response to the matter. The Blue House stated that since the drama is in the middle of production and the channel, JTBC has already issued a clarification on the matter, it is not advisable to cancel the drama without knowing the real truth. The Blue House shared that following the fourth clause of the Broadcasting Law, 'creative works are free to pursue their own individualistic expression, it is something that needs to be approached with caution'.

This means that for now the drama is allowed to continue with its production, but if the makers and the broadcast network are found distorting facts and information, they will be dealt with severely. Not only will the regulation committee for broadcasts be closely monitoring Snowdrop, but the producers will also have to take full responsibility should it come to that point.

