BoA to join as the judge in female dance crew show ‘Street Woman Fighter’

BoA is all set to join the new survival show from Mnet, ‘Street Woman Fighter’. The is the first of its kind show for media giant Mnet who is infamous for its survival shows. The report was shared on the morning of the 6th of July through a news outlet. Boa is a famous singer-songwriter, dancer, host, judge etc in South Korea as well as the rest of the world.

Previously Kang Daniel was revealed as the MC of the show Street Woman Fighter. BoA and Kang Daniel were also on the popular survival program Produce 101 Season 2 where Kang Daniel ranked first among 101 aspiring artists.

Street Woman Fighter is the first woman dance crew competition by Mnet and will be led by Mnet PD Choi Jung Nam is famous for creating other dance shows such as Dancing 9, Hit The Stage and Somebody. 8 different teams will compete to win the number one spot with their different dance styles.

BoA, originally Kwon Bo Ah, is a South Korean entertainer who made her official debut in August 2000 at the young age of 13. Since then BoA has released twenty studio albums, acted in a drama, hosted the second season of hit survival show Produce 101 and been a coach in The Voice of Korea Season 3.

After being a successful trainee herself it will be interesting to see how BoA uses her experience and skills to help the contesting teams. And will she be a kind judge or a strict one? Onlookers are keen to find out.

