BoA shares a wedding invitation? Singer causes a stir among her fans with social media update

BoA, the queen of K-Pop, recently caused a stir among her fans after posting a photo of a wedding invitation on her Instagram Story. Many were quick to assume that the singer was announcing her own wedding, but as it turns out, the situation was not what it seemed.

Why did BoA upload a wedding invitation?

The idol shared a snapshot of what appears to be a wedding invitation on April 24. The singer captioned the photo, "Everyone, my invitation came out." The complete translation of the card is provided below which read “We, who appear to be looking in the mirror, shall eventually become one. We shall adore, understand, and love one another, and we will create the brightest stage in the world. If you come and bless us on the day the curtains are opened, we shall cherish it with joy."

What was the post actually about?

BoA also included a link in the caption of the post. Fans were startled to discover that the invitation was not a wedding invitation at all, but rather an invitation to watch JTBC's upcoming show K-909. Netizens were taken aback. Many people expressed surprise that she was indeed getting married.

A few fans reacted to her hilarious yet unique idea to promote K-909. Fans wrote, "I'm sure that this method of promotion will be extremely effective,” "I was astounded! LOL, if my idol appears, I'd like to be in the audience, LOL" and "Unnie, unnie!" We haven't even set a date, so I assumed you decided without consulting me."

Fans were relieved to discover that BoA was not actually getting married. They couldn’t help but admire her creativity and sense of humour. Many fans praised her for her unique idea to promote and said it might work very effectively in near future.

About BoA

BoA, often regarded as the queen of K-pop, is known for her incredible talent and long-standing career in the K-Pop industry. She made her debut at the young age of 13, and has since released numerous hit songs and albums, as well as starred in various TV shows and films.

BoA's contribution to the music industry has not gone unnoticed, and she has received many awards and accolades for her work. In addition to her music career, she has also acted in various dramas and films and has made appearances on several TV shows.

Despite being in the entertainment industry for over two decades, BoA has managed to maintain a level of privacy regarding her personal life. Fans have been curious about her relationship status, but the singer has never confirmed or denied it. BoA's creativity and originality continue to impress fans, and she remains an icon in the K-Pop industry. Fans can look forward to the upcoming works, which they can enjoy and possibly get more surprises from her.

