BoA, Super Junior’s Eunhyuk & 2PM’s Wooyoung to judge Mnet’s ‘Street Man Fighter’

According to Mnet on July 22nd, BoA will join as a judge in 'Street Man Fighter' following 'Street Woman Fighter'. BoA, who has been admired by 'Street Woman Fighter’ dancers as a leading role in the Korean Wave and as a role model for many female solo artists, is expected to play a pivotal role in leading fight judges in the 'Street Man Fighter’ as well.

In particular, her human figure that understands the hearts of her dancers and her broad insight to evaluate the overall stage, such as stage composition and texture, makes her anticipate her performance. Super Junior's main dancer Eunhyuk joins as a new judge. Super Junior's Eunhyuk is recognized for his clean and sophisticated dance lines, choreography, and dance skills that are second to none.

Since he is an artist with excellent abilities for choreography to the point of directing the stage at an actual concert, global fans are paying attention to what he will show as a ‘Street Man Fighter’ fight judge. The production team is also expected to fully help the dancers form a global fandom through his experience in the K-dance choreography scene.

2PM's Wooyoung will also be a judge. As they possess not only dance skills but also a global fandom, they are expected to play a role in representing the tastes of global fans. In addition, according to the production team, he has a high understanding of battles, having participated in street battles. He is said to know a lot of the skills and basic information of dancers, and is foretelling his success in battle judges.

BoA shared her thoughts on taking on the role, saying, "I'm happy to be able to join 'Smanpa' as a fight jersey following last year's 'Street Woman Fighter', and please listen to the stages and stories of all the dancers who participated this time." Eunhyuk said, "It's nice to be able to see the dances of Korea's representative dancers in the first row, but it's a great burden. There are a lot of great dancers in Korea, so please look forward to it.” Wooyoung also said, "It's an honor to be able to be with them as a person who loves dancing. All the cast members are preparing with sweat and hard work, and we plan to give a lot of emotion.”

