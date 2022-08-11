BoA tests positive for COVID-19; Currently in self quarantine

Singer BoA has received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. SM Entertainment announced the same on August 11, stating, “BoA has been diagnosed with COVID-19”. According to the agency, BoA is currently receiving treatment while in self-quarantine. Further, the singer is resting in accordance with the quarantine authorities.

SM Entertainment added, “We will comply with the quarantine guidelines and do our best to help our artist focus on recovery while considering the artist’s health and safety as our top priority.”

South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer, record producer and actress, BoA made her debut in August 2000 with her debut album ‘ID; Peace B’, when she was thirteen years old. In 2002, BoA released her debut Japanese studio album, ‘Listen to My Heart’.

She went on to make her Hollywood movie debut with the dance film ‘Make Your Move 3D’, which was released in 2013. In September 2013, BoA appeared alongside Choi Daniel and Im Siwan in KBS’ two-episode drama special ‘Expect to Date’, marking her first full role in a drama.

The talented artist is also known for appearing as a judge on the reality competition show ‘K-pop Star’. Further, BoA also received praise for her acting skills in the television drama ‘Listen to Love’, which aired in 2017. Mnet’s ‘Produce 101 Season 2’, which resulted in the project boy group Wanna One, saw BoA becoming the MC for the show. In 2021, BoA joined Mnet’s dance survival program ‘Street Woman Fighter’ as a judge. The singer is currently scheduled to appear on Mnet’s ‘Street Man Fighter’ as a judge, which will premiere on August 23.

Wishing a speedy recovery to BoA.

