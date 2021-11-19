Bob Biswas Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan is a killer on quest to remember his past, wife Chitrangda Singh & kids

After a long wait, the spin off from Kahaani, Bob Biswas is all set to drop next month. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Chitrangada Singh in the lead, Bob Biswas will showcase the life story of the contract killer who was seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani. On Thursday, Abhishek took to his social media handle and shared a teaser. In the teaser, we only got a glimpse of what is coming in this thriller. However, today, the full trailer of the film is out and it is bound to give you goosebumps.

Talking about her experience of working with Abhishek and rest of the crew, director Diya told Mid-Day, "I have had a fantastic experience designing Bob Biswas, a crime-drama that has a love-story in its essence. This film came to me in 2020, which was one of the most difficult times in all our lives. I was blessed with a fabulous set (and cast members) like Abhishek and Chitrangda, among others. With the support of my crew, we (worked against) all odds to make this film come alive."

Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the film is backed by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. It is set in Kolkata and the shoot for the film also took place there. The film is all set to stream on ZEE5 on December 3, 2021.

