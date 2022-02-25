Bob Odenkirk admits feeling 'accomplished' after wrapping up Better Call Saul’s final season

Bob Odenkirk discusses the last season of Better Call Saul. Prior to Breaking Bad, Odenkirk was best known as a writer for sketch comedy series such as Saturday Night Live and Mr. Show with Bob and David, which he co-created and acted in with David Cross.

Odenkirk originally appeared as Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman's (Aaron Paul) unethical lawyer, Saul Goodman, in season 2 of the AMC criminal thriller. The character was such a success that writers Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould (who created the episode "Better Call Saul") decided to give him a larger role. Odenkirk just wrapped production on Better Call Saul, which gave him a huge "feeling of completion and accomplishment," according to a new interview with the Chicago Tribune. The actor also explained how the persona may define him for the rest of his career.

However, Odenkirk said as per Screenrant, "I think being allowed by providence and the universe to finish (“Better Call Saul”), that feeling of completion and accomplishment was a big thing for me going forward. If it hadn’t happened, for a variety of reasons, if I had not finished the story, no, I probably wouldn’t have this feeling that I could move on. Now that I have this notch under my belt, finishing — we finished a week ago — is part of the confidence."

Season 6 was already significant for the actors and viewers being the final season of the much-loved show. The unfathomable tragedy that almost occurred on set gives a new depth of significance for everyone involved and helps to put everything into perspective. Better Call Saul season 6 debuts on AMC on April 18, followed by a 6-week break until the final episodes run on July 11.

ALSO READ:Bob Odenkirk returns to Better Call Saul set after suffering 'small heart attack'; Read tweet