Bobby Deol's Aashram lands in trouble over controversial portrayal of Hindu saints; Court seeks explanation

A petition against the portrayal of Hindu saints indulging in unscrupulous activities while being corrupt and building a cult has been filed a Jodhpur-based man.

Prakash Jha's web series Aashram starring Bobby Deol has been a hit ever since the first season released on MX Player. Given the great response and popularity of the first season, the team released another season a few weeks ago. The series, which shows Bobby Deol essaying the character of a Hindu saint and building a cult, has been facing flak for the controversial depiction of Hindu saints.

Now, the makers seem to have landed in legal trouble as a Jodhpur court has sought filmmaker Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol's stand on the issue. A petition against the portrayal of Hindu saints indulging in unscrupulous activities while being corrupt and building a cult has been filed by local resident Khush Khandelwal.

According to a report in PTI, Khandelwal has alleged that Bobby Deol's portrayal as a corrupt godman has hurt religious sentiments. A part of the petition reads, "The portrayal of Deol as a Hindu saint has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, who respect and worship saints. His portrayal as a rapist, corrupt and drug dealer has diminished the place saints hold for Hindus."

Apart from Bobby Deol, MX Player's Aashram also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka and Adhyayan Suman among many other actors. The second season went live on the OTT platform from 11 November 2020 onwards.

The Jodhpur court has now listed the matter for hearing on 11 January.

Credits :PTI

