Bobby of iKON discusses 'S.i.R.' and his plans to release four albums as a series this year

iKON's Bobby is all set to make a comeback with his first single album 'S.i.R' this March 21 with two tracks, 'Cherry Blossom' and title song 'Drowning'. The B-side song of the album, 'Cherry Blossom,' is introduced as a song that stands out with the realistic sound of guitar, bass, and drums, and will capture the emotions of a fleeting love through Bobby's voice.

The title track ‘Drowning’ features SOLE, an R&B artist, making it a highly anticipated collaboration. This song will recount the tale of passionate love, and it has been outlined as a melody about being enchanted by the charm of the opposite sex.

Bobby's label, 143 Entertainment, has revealed the rapper's involvement in the forthcoming album to the media. Bobby, like his previous releases 'LOVE AND FALL' in 2017 and 'LUCKY MAN' in 2021, contributed to the writing and composition of all songs on the album. It is also expected to demonstrate his versatility as an artist once again as he exemplifies his ability in both singing and rapping with the two tracks. The anticipation for this album grows as it is revealed that Bobby went above and beyond, contributing to the overall story and production.

Bobby has stated that he intends to be very active in the music industry for the rest of the year, referring to the upcoming release of 'S.i.R' as just the beginning of the journey regarding the activities and growth he intends to demonstrate this year. 'I'm going to release a total of four albums like a story arc over the course of the year,' Bobby recently told News1, alluding to the upcoming album 'S.i.R' as the first step in the series. This is the first step in the series, Bobby helped direct the music video which helped him grow during the process.

Meanwhile, let's wait for Bobby’s debut under the new label 143 entertainment on March 21.

