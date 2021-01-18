Bogoshipeo to Gajima: 5 Korean words every Korean drama fan should know

Are you new to K-Dramas but are already in love with the language? Here are 5 Korean words you should know if you are a K-Drama fan.

Are you new to K-Dramas but are already in love with the language? Are you frantically looking for Korean classes nearby so you can watch your favourite K-Dramas without subtitles? You can stop looking because we’ve got you covered, at least for now. By now, you must have noticed some recurring words in Korean dramas that are used quite often in everyday conversation. We’re here to tell you what exactly they mean and how you can say them just like your favourite Korean actor.

Saranghae/Saranghaeyo

Pronunciation: Sa-rang-hae/sa-rang-hae-yo

Both the words mean “I love you” with the difference being in who it is being said to. If you’re saying I love you to someone that’s the same age as you or younger, you say “saranghae” but if they’re older than you and you’re not on informal terms with them, you say “saranghaeyo”.

Eodiya?

Pronunciation: eo-di-ya

This word is commonly used to ask someone where they are and is used informally among friends or when an older familiar person is addressing a younger one. When someone asks “eodiya”, they want to know where you are so they can come see you.

Gajima!

Pronunciation: kkha-jee-ma

This word means, “don’t go” and is used informally (banmal) to friends and to people younger than you. We al know all those K-Drama scenes where the male lead asks the female lead not to go saying, “gajima!”.

Yakseokhae

Pronunciation: Yak-seok-hae

This word is used when someone wants you to promise them something and keep it by all means. It is an adorable word and is usually followed by sealing the promise with your pinkies intertwined.

Bogoshipeo

Pronunciation: Bo-go-ship-poh

While this word is usually translated to “I miss you”, it actually means, “I want to see you”. It is an adorable way to mean you miss someone but that’s just one interpretation of the word.

Did you already know these words? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Credits :Naver

