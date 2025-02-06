Bogota: City Of The Lost on OTT; Song Joong Ki's film triumphs over Pushpa 2 and Shrek to take No. 1 spot on Netflix

Song Joong Ki's Bogotá: City Of The Lost received swift success after its release on the OTT platform Netflix. Just a day after its drop, the crime thriller clinched the top spot in viewership in 26 countries, including Korea, Brazil, Colombia, Honduras, and Hong Kong. It also featured in the top 10 list in 89 countries. Overall, it ranked at No. 1 in Netflix's global trending movies list. It continued its winning streak on the next day, February 6, holding strong at the top position.

Premiering on Netflix on February 4, the Song Joong Ki-starrer ranked #3 on its OTT debut day. It followed Jamie Fox's action comedy Back in Action and Luca's World, a biographical movie on a cerebral palsy patient. On its second day, Bogotá had an impressive viewership surge, moving up the list and pushing the two spot holders down. As per FlixPatrol, Bogotá, which was trailing by 64 points from the second position holder on its debut day, overtook Back in Action with 15 points and Luca's World by 223 points on February 5.

It was at the 7th spot in the United States, 9th place in the UK, and the 4th most-watched Netflix movie in France and Germany. As per FlixPatrol's February 6 data, the movie maintained its successful run on Netflix, claiming the top spot worldwide two days in a row. Song Joong Ki's domestic theatrical failure, Bogotá, showed a completely opposite (positive) response on OTT. On its OTT debut day, it rose to number one in South Korea immediately after its release on Netflix, per Korean media outlet Joy News 24.

The nation that recorded a low number of just 420,000 moviegoers stunned by the high OTT viewership of the same movie. Released at the end of last year, Bogotá faced a massive loss owing to its 12.5 billion Korean won production cost. The underwhelming response from netizens forced the movie to be taken down from cinema halls quietly within a month of its release, and resort to OTT as their last hope. However, the plan can be said to be successful till now.