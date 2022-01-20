BOL4’s ‘Some’ becomes their first music video to reach THIS milestone

BOL4’s hit song ‘Some’ has brought another milestone to the musical act! Released in September 2017, the music video for ‘Some’ crossed 100 million views on YouTube on January 20, just past midnight KST. Taking just over four years, three months, and 22 days to do, ‘Some’ is BOL4’s first music video to ever reach this milestone.

Watch BOL4 coming to terms with struggling to express their feelings in the adorable music video for ‘Some’, below:

BOL4 (Bolbbalgan4), also known as ‘Blushing Youth’, started out as a duo consisting of Ahn Jiyoung and Woo Jiyoon. While Ahn Jiyoung was in charge of the main vocals, Woo Jiyoon played the guitar, bass, rapped, and did the backing vocals. The duo’s name was meant to present their hope to make the sort of pure, honest music that can only be found in adolescence. The two participated in ‘Superstar K6’ in 2014, which led to them signing with their current agency.

BOL4 made their official debut in April 2016 with the single ‘Fight Day’ from the mini album ‘Red Ickle’. The duo saw immense popularity with their unique sound, and their second single ‘Galaxy’ from ‘Red Planet’ was a commercial success. BOL4 went on to release a number of hits including ‘Some’, ‘To My Youth’, and ‘Travel’, earning them the title of ‘digital monsters’. In April 2020, Woo Jiyoon left the duo citing “concerns over her future career”. Following her departure, their agency announced that Ahn Jiyoung would continue promoting as a solo artist as ‘BOL4’.