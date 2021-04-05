Bollywood celebrities who are K Pop fans, Ft AR Rahman & Ayushmann Khurrana

These Bollywood celebrities have confessed to being fans of K-pop boy-groups BTS and EXO. Read on to find out.

Over the past few years, the Korean wave has taken over India in a big way. Almost everyone is obsessing over Korea's cultural exports - K-pop, K-drama and K-food. Gen 3's biggest boy groups BTS and EXO have mustered a big fan-following in the world, so much so that even celebrities aren't spared by the K-wave. Over the past couple of months, several Indian celebrities have confessed to being fans of K-pop, particularly of the supergroups BTS and EXO. We list down our favourite Indian celebrities who are fans of K-pop.

1. AR Rahman

The musical genius and is a two-time Grammy and Academy award-winning composer and music director. AR Rahman is fondly called 'The Mozart of Madras' for his incredible skill and knowledge of music. Mr Rahman has confessed to being a fan of BTS and even expressed his desire to collaborate. Sending it out to the universe

2. Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurana once used BTS' Jungkook's solo track Euphoria on his Instagram story and fans soon flooded him with messages asking him if he is a fan of BTS, he confessed in the affirmative.

3. Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff dropped a cover of BTS' smash-hit pop-disco track, Dynamite. Desimys were awed by his flawless dance cover and flooded him with a lot of compliments. Besides that, Tiger Shroff is quite the EXO fan, his bias being Kai. In Kai's recent Instagram live, Tiger Shroff couldn't stop fanboying over his amazing dancing and complimented him saying 'Kai Your Amazing Man'.

4. Armaan Malik

Another bonafide EXO-L is singer Armaan Malik. Armaan enjoys a lot of K-pop music after accidentally discovering it on a flight to Dubai. He particularly enjoys listening to EXO's Chen and cannot stop raving about his vocals! Well, who wouldn't!

5. Diljit Dosanjh

Another prominent ARMY is the Punjabi singer-actor and superstar, Diljit Dosanjh. Diljit follows BTS via his social media platforms and loved their music video, Boy With Luv.

6. Disha Patani

Disha is quite the BTS fan and has been routinely using BTS' music on her IG stories. Yesterday, fans spotted her fangirling over BTS' song ON. When asked who is her BTS bias, she promptly replied saying V!

