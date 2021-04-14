Bong Joon Ho a presenter at 2021 Oscars, The8’s solo single release & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS for you

There’s a lot that went down on April 13. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

While many releases kept us all hooked onto them today on April 13, there were still some stories that might have gone under the radar for you. Don't worry, our segment hopes to let you know about the key things that you might have missed out on. Take a look below!

Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho announced as a presenter for the 93rd Academy Awards

The world’s biggest film award show, Academy Awards released their list of presenters for the 93rd Oscars today. Among other renowned names, stands tall the name of the South Korean hit ‘Parasite’ movie’s director, Bong Joon Ho. ‘Parasite’ made history in the global film industry as it bagged four awards including Original Screenplay, Directing, Best Picture, and International Feature Film. This year, another critically acclaimed movie, ‘Minari’ is nominated in six categories. Check out the tweet below.

The countdown is on! Excited to share our incredible ensemble cast of presenters. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AnNHcWncAm — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 12, 2021

AB6IX showcases a fresh set of concept photos for upcoming album ‘MO’ COMPLETE: HAVE A DREAM!’

Idol group AB6IX dropped another set of concept photos for their upcoming comeback “MO’ COMPLETE: HAVE A DREAM!”. The photos have the members looking as attractive as always, with the solo portraits setting hearts on fire. They portray cool, almost dream-like visuals with their white and light blue outfits, with soft makeup. The album is scheduled to release on April 26, 6 PM KST. Check them out here.

ASTRO increases their first week sales record exponentially with ‘All Yours’

Boy band ASTRO demolished their own personal first week sales record with their latest album ‘All Yours’! It clocked in over 281,952 sales over their previous best, 76,376 copies for their 2019 mini album, ‘Blue Flame’. The new album ‘All Yours’, is their second full length feature album. Not just 4 times higher sales, but the group also achieved the second-highest first week sales by a boy band so far in 2021, behind only ATEEZ’s ‘ZERO FEVER Part 2’. If we talk about all the albums that were released till now, ‘All Yours’ holds the fourth ranking of the highest first-week sales, behind EXO Baekhyun’s ‘Bambi’, BLACKPINK Rose’s debut solo ‘R’, and ATEEZ’s ‘ZERO FEVER Part 2’.

SEVENTEEN’s The8 releases ‘Side By Side’; is a sweet pursuit of love

The8’s solo single ‘Side By Side’ music video was released today and of course, it turned out to be a single that showcases both the singer’s visuals as well as vocals. The music video in all is a solid package of - incredible vocals, amazing visuals, some goofy acting, and catchy dance moves. In the song, The8 tries to win over the girl’s heart. Is he successful? Watch the music video to find out!

For more Korean news and updates, scroll through our Korean section and follow us on Instagram & Twitter!

Credits :Hanteo Chart

Share your comment ×