Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 takes South Korean theaters by storm, earning 1 million moviegoers in record-breaking 4 days

Bong Joon Ho and Robert Pattinson’s highly anticipated film Mickey 17 has created magic at the Korean box office. The Hollywood sci-fi flick is off to a strong start, surpassing 1 million moviegoers in just four days since its release on February 28, 2025.

The Parasite director Bong Joon Ho’s latest venture generated significant buzz and has consistently maintained the No. 1 position at the theatres of South Korea for three consecutive days, according to M Entertainment. The film remained firmly in the top spot throughout the Independence Movement Day holiday on Saturday, March 1, 2025. The number of tickets sold, as reported by the Korean Film Council, has been remarkable.

According to the Korea Box Office Information System, the movie attracted 376,193 moviegoers on Sunday, March 2, 2025, bringing its cumulative audience to 986,898. By Monday at 6:55 a.m., the total number of viewers had reached 1,117,586, officially crossing the 1 million mark on its fourth day. Mickey 17 marks Bong Joon-ho’s highly anticipated return to the big screen after the massive success of Parasite (2019), which won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

The sci-fi film follows an expendable employee sent on an interstellar expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. When the employee dies, a new body is regenerated, retaining all previous memories. The story takes an intense turn when an error leads to the creation of Mickey’s 18th version while Mickey 17 is still alive, triggering a series of unexpected events.

In Mickey 17, Robert Pattinson plays the titular role, supported by a stellar cast including Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. Bong Joon-ho has explained that the film, based on Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel Mickey7, explores how human nature endures even in the face of extreme adversity.

Warner Bros. Korea reported that Mickey 17 is performing at a similar level to Inside Out 2, which recorded 8.79 million admissions, the highest among foreign films released in 2024. The film also surpassed 1 million moviegoers faster than Oppenheimer (2023), highlighting its strong reception in the domestic market.

The box office success of Mickey 17 can be attributed to two major factors: Bong Joon Ho’s reputation as a visionary filmmaker and the film’s timely release ahead of a long three-day holiday.