The Book of Boba Fett: First trailer TEASES infamous bounty hunter’s plan to rule Tatooine territory

Boba Fett has returned, and he and his new bounty hunter partner mean business in Star Wars' twisting underworld of smugglers and crooks. The first teaser trailer for The Book of Boba Fett gives us a taste of what to anticipate from the first big spinoff from the Star Wars world glimpsed in The Mandalorian season two on Disney+.

Check out the trailer here:

The titular bounty hunter (played by Temuera Morrison from Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Agents of SHIELD's Ming-Na Wen) navigate the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate in The Book of Boba Fett. However, when The Book of Boba Fett arrives on Disney+ on December 29th, we'll discover more about this new age of crime on Tatooine. Meanwhile, Season 3 of The Mandalorian is in the works, but it's unclear when it will return to the streaming site.

Meanwhile, Fett is played once again by Temuera Morrison. In the Star Wars prequels, Morrison portrayed Jango Fett. Boba is a Jango clone that was raised as a son. Ming-Na Wen, who featured in The Mandalorian, also appears in The Book of Boba Fett. Interestingly, Executive producers include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck co-executive produce, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian co-producing.

The Book of Boba Fett drops on Disney+ on December 29.

