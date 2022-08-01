BORN PINK: BLACKPINK drops exciting trailer announcing pre-release single, new album & world tour

At midnight KST on August 1 (July 31 at 8:30 pm IST), BLACKPINK officially kicked off their comeback activities. The YG Entertainment girl group dropped an exciting video titled 'BORN PINK' ANNOUNCEMENT TRAILER, laying out a roadmap for the next few months to come.

BLACKPINK will first be dropping a pre-release single this month, in August. This will be followed by the girl group’s new album being released in September. In October, BLACKPINK will then be embarking on a world tour. The girl group’s upcoming release will mark their first comeback as a group in nearly two years. BLACKPINK’s previous group comeback was in October 2020, when the girl group had dropped their first full length album ‘THE ALBUM’, along with its lead single, ‘Lovesick Girls’.

Watch the exciting ‘BORN PINK’ announcement trailer, below:

Meanwhile, on July 29, BLACKPINK’s members released a special track ‘Ready For Love’, as part of the ‘BLACKPINK X PUBG MOBILE 2022 IN-GAME CONCERT: [THE VIRTUAL]' project. Previously previewed through the virtual concert, ‘Ready For Love’ came with a gorgeous music video starring detailed virtual avatars of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. With ‘Ready For Love’, BLACKPINK gave fans a sweet gift, as they await the girl group’s official comeback.

Recently, YG Entertainment also revealed that BLACKPINK was [then] in the middle of shooting their music video for their comeback. At the time, the agency further shared that “The highest production cost ever was spent [for creating the music video]. The whole process is going smoothly as it was meticulously prepared under a thorough plan.”

Stay tuned for more updates about BLACKPINK’s upcoming comeback!

