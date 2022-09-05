BORN PINK: BLACKPINK members take on a futuristic and edgy look in the first concept posters

YG Entertainment released the concept posters for the upcoming release ‘BORN PINK’.

BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK; Picture Courtesy: YG Entertainment
On September 5, YG Entertainment released the first concept posters for BLACKPINK’s upcoming release ‘BORN PINK’ and they look amazing! The dark leather and edgy looks taken on by the members are a sight to see. ‘BORN PINK’ is set to release on September 16 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). 

Previously, YG Entertainment released a teaser poster for the title of BLACKPINK's 'BORN PINK' on September 5th. The will of the agency to continue the heat of the pre-release song 'Pink Venom' stands out. The poster released together contains a mysterious space with the silver shutters firmly closed. The bottom surface is a soft pink color to express the aura of BLACKPINK. The 'BORN PINK' logo, which combines black and pink colors, stimulates curiosity about the concept of the new album.

YG Entertainment raised expectations by announcing the filming of the music video for the title song of BLACKPINK's 2nd full-length album, saying, "It will be able to raise the status of K-Pop to a different level that has never been seen before." The activities of 'Pink Venom' are continuing splendidly. The music video recorded 90.4 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release, breaking the world record for a female artist. It surpassed 200 million views within 7 days of its release.

It also ranked #2 on the US Billboard Global 200. The agency said, "As the popularity of 'Pink Venom' has not cooled down, if the 2nd regular album is released, it will give momentum to BLACKPINK's various new records. After that, we can expect to sell 3 million copies.” Following the release of their 2nd regular album 'BORN PINK' at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) on September 16th, BLACKPINK will hold a concert in Seoul for two days on October 15 and 16, and start a world tour in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania in that order.

