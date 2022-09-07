BORN PINK: BLACKPINK reveal the exciting tracklist for the upcoming comeback
YG Entertainment dropped the tracklist for BLACKPINK’s upcoming release.
On September 7, YG Entertainment revealed the tracklist for BLACKPINK’s awaited album release ‘BORN PINK’. There are 8 tracks in total- ‘Pink Venom’, ‘Shut Down’, ‘Typa Girl’, ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah’, ‘Hard To Love’, ‘The Happiest Girl’, ‘Tally’ and ‘Ready For Love’. The album and title track will be released on September 16.
Previously, YG Entertainment, the agency, announced on September 7th that the title song of BLACKPINK's 2nd regular album is 'Shut Down'. In the poster released together on this day, a silver shutter appeared after the last teaser behind the members.It coincides with 'shutdown', which means to close, and arouses fans' curiosity.
Jisoo wore a steel blue jacket and gave a different charm with a blonde hairpiece, and Jennie gave a point with a strong red-toned hat. Lisa, who matched the sky blue outfit, stared at the front with a strong expression, and Rosé added funky with a pale green robe. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's 2nd regular album 'BORN PINK' will be released on the 16th at 1PM KST (9:30 AM IST).
'Pink Venom' was streamed 108.4 million times and recorded 7,000 downloads, ranking first on the 'Global 200' chart for two weeks in a row. 'Pink Venom' also maintained the top of the charts for 2 weeks in a row with 99.6 million streaming and 5,000 downloads on the 'Global' chart (excluding the US).
It is the first time for a K-pop girl group to top the 'Global 200' and 'Global' charts for two weeks in a row. The music video for 'Pink Venom' also broke 90.4 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release, breaking the world record for a female artist. After releasing their 2nd full-length album 'BORN PINK' on September 16th, BLACKPINK will go on a world tour in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania, starting in Seoul next month.
ALSO READ: Ha Seok Jin doubts Ok Taecyeon in ‘Blind’ highlight trailer; Jung Eunji becomes determined to find the killer
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.