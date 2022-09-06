BORN PINK: BLACKPINK reveals the name of the upcoming title track in a artistic poster

On September 6, YG Entertainment released the title poster for the upcoming track 'Shut Down' and the members look gorgeous! Dressed in artistic athleisure wear, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé are the epitome of beauty with their mature looks and sharp expressions!

Previously, BLACKPINK has garnered a warm response from music fans around the world by digesting a variety of concepts with their ever-changing charms and perfecting the visuals as part of the music. The image released on this day has an alluring aura that is quite different from the pre-released song 'Pink Venom' with a deadly atmosphere, making the heart rate of the viewer.

Jisoo completed her charisma with black hair and smokey makeup, and Jennie gave off a unique girl crush by wearing a hip hood over her orange-toned hair. Rosé gave points with unusual nails and gave off a subtle yet elegant charm, while Lisa, who turned blonde, was decorated with a splendid beaded hair ornament, exuding a unique aura. In particular, following the previous title teaser poster, the mysterious silver color is used again, which is impressive. While adding tension by harmonizing with the team's unique identity, Black Tone's outfit, the curiosity about what kind of connection it will have with the concept of the new song has grown.

BLACKPINK will release their 2nd full-length album 'BORN PINK’ on September 16th at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) after about 1 year and 10 months. Specific album information is shrouded in veil, but fans' expectations are higher than ever as they are the ones who heated up the global music market with the pre-released song 'Pink Venom'. In fact, the song 'Pink Venom' topped the iTunes charts in 75 countries immediately after its release, and also ranked first in the US Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Charts. It also ranked #22 on the Billboard Hot 100 and UK Official Singles Chart, respectively, and #2 on the Spotify Top Songs Global Weekly Chart.

