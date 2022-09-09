BORN PINK: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo takes on an edgy look in the teaser poster for upcoming release ‘Shut Down’

On September 9, YG Entertainment released the teaser poster for BLACKPINK’s album release ‘BORN PINK’ and title track ‘Shut Down’. The poster featured Jisoo , who looked amazing in the edgy gray skirt and crop top, along with a Y2K style hairstyle with the point braids and bun. The song will be released on September 16.

Previously, 'K-Pop Radar' was the first regular U.S. radio program in K-Pop history, and is attracting attention, the K-Pop Radar Weekly fandom chart was released on September 9th. Among them, BLACKPINK’s 'Pink Venom' was honored to top the K-Pop Radar Weekly fandom chart following last week. BLACKPINK’s 'Pink Venom' music video recorded 47.12 million views during the first week of K-Pop Radar's counting period (August 26, 2022 - September 1, 2022).

It can be seen that even though it is the 2nd week, it is showing a surprising upward trend. BLACKPINK’s Spotify followers also increased by 147,000, showing amazing potential. In addition, during the first week of September counting period of K-Pop Radar, BLACKPINK’s official Instagram followers increased by 274,000 and official Twitter followers by 110,000, proving its popularity.

According to the latest Billboard chart on September 7th, this song ranked 53rd on 'Hot 100', down 31 places from the previous week. 'Pink Venom' is a hip-hop genre song with BLACKPINK's unique charisma. It starts with a traditional geomungo sound intro, and the sharp rap and piercing vocals convey the charm of the four members well.

The song topped 'Global 200' and 'Global' (excluding the US) for two weeks in a row.This is the first time for a K-pop girl group to top these two charts for two weeks in a row. BLACKPINK will release their 2nd regular album 'BORN PINK' at 1 PM KST (9: 30 AM IST) on September 16th. As the pre-released song 'Pink Venom' enjoyed popularity in the global market, attention is also focused on the performance of the regular album.

