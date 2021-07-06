Bossam: Steal the Fate closes finale with the highest drama ratings in MBN history

MBN’s historical drama’s finale received the highest drama ratings. Read ahead to know more.

The Jung Il Woo and Yuri starrer has been receiving consistent ratings throughout all the episodes but the finale released on July 4 had a successful end with an average nationwide rating of 9.8%, breaking MBN’s records, which was initially held by the thriller drama ‘Graceful Family’ with 8.6% each episode. Jung Il Woo had previously worked with MBN on the well loved drama ‘High End Crush’ and it seems the two make a great combination!

Jung Il Woo played the character of ‘Ba Woo’- a drunk, degenerate gambler with anger issues and deep secrets. He is constantly on the run in order to hide his identity. In order to make quick cash, he conducts Bossam- a customary remarriage procedure, present in the Joseon period, where the widows are usually willingly kidnapped by a single man or a widower to marry them as widows were not allowed to remarry at that time. But during one of the bossams, Ba Woo mistakenly kidnapped Princess Hwa In (played by Girls’ Generation Yuri), the daughter of King Gwanghae and the daughter-in-law of his enemy Lee Yi Cheom. For a secret political agreement, she had to marry the older brother of the man she loved but unfortunately, her newly wedded husband soon passed away.

With an incredibly interesting plot and seasoned actors, the drama was loved by domestic as well as international fans. When asked about the drama and the reactions they received, Jung Il Woo said, “This drama was made together with the passionate producers and the teamwork of the cast members. For the past six months, everyone worked with one mind and one goal to complete filming to the best of our abilities, so I’m nothing but thankful for the viewers who gave so much love to the drama. But despite all the love I’ve received, I will make sure to work hard as the actor I’m known as to be worthy of all the love and praise I receive.”

Yuri, as well, had something similar to say, “As it was my first time taking on a historical drama, this drama challenged me and gave me a very meaningful experience. I hope this story will remain peacefully in the hearts of viewers for a long time.”

Historical dramas have always had an interesting mix of fantasy, romance, thrill, historical accounts and action! No wonder, it is widely loved by domestic and international fans alike. Jung Il Woo and Yuri’s chemistry was simple yet the tension was palpable and their interactions were enjoyed by the fans. Let’s hope to see them on screen together again!

