Bossam: Steal The Fate sets new record for highest drama ratings in MBN history; Imitation records low numbers

Bossam: Steal the Fate has officially made MBN history! Read on to find out.

The game of television ratings is like a seesaw, at one point you are up and at another point, you are down! We are back with our weekly report card of some of our favourite K-dramas on-air and how are they faring in the rating chart! While, some dramas are doing exceptionally well and reaching new heights, the others are barely managing to stay afloat! On June 12, the historical drama starring Jung Il Woo and Girls’ Generation’s Yuri soared to new heights as it achieved its highest viewership to date.

According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of Bossam: Steal the Fate scored an average nationwide rating of 8.7 percent and a peak of 10.0 percent, making it the most-watched cable drama of the night. This is not only a new all-time high for the series, but it has also set a new record for the highest viewership ratings ever achieved by any drama in MBN history. Also, SBS' The Penthouse is raking in top-notch numbers too. According to Nielsen Korea, the second episode of The Penthouse 3 scored average nationwide ratings of 15.2 percent, 17.5 percent, and 17.5 percent for its three parts.

Meanwhile, On June 12, Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) 2 aired its premiere amidst stiff competition from competitor shows. According to Nielsen Korea, Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) 2 scored an average nationwide rating of 4.9 percent for its season premiere, which is a considerable decline of 8 percent from the season one finale. Also, KBS 2TV's Imitation dipped to an average nationwide rating of 0.7 percent with its latest episode.

