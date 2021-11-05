'Bossam: Steal The Fate' star Jung II Woo to halt filming for movie 'Highway Family' after sustaining injury

On November 5, a source from Jung II Woo's agency 9ato Entertainment stated that the 'Bossam: Steal The Fate' star injured his retina while filming and is currently resting after receiving treatment. Fortunately, his eye injury isn’t serious, so he will resume filming immediately after treatment and rest. He is presently at the recovery stage!

Jung II Woo's upcoming movie 'Highway Family' is directed and written by new director Lee Sang-Moon, who worked as assistant director on 'Young Adult Matters' and 'The Bacchus Lady.' The story is about a chance meeting between a family who goes camping and a married couple who helps them out at the highway-rest stop! It is about the warm affection, compassion, trust, and hope that exists between people even in troubled times. Besides Jung Il Woo, the movie stars Ra Mi Ran, Kim Seul Gi and Baek Hyun Jin in pivotal roles.

Ra Mi Ran will star as the owner of a secondhand furniture shop who is grieving over her son. Baek Hyun Jin will essay the role of her husband, a quiet man who understands his wife’s grief and is her steadfast supporter. Jung Il Woo will star as the breadwinner of his family and the father of two children. Kim Seul Gi will play the role of his pregnant wife, as he takes her on a trip with no destination along with their two kids. It is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2022. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

