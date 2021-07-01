Boston Dynamics and BTS: An unexpected but cute friendship

Boston Dynamic’s dancing robot ‘Spot’ visits BTS on the set of ‘Hyundai: Ioniq’. Read ahead to know more

Boston Dynamics’ adorable robot ‘Spot’ has been around for quite a while and is actually “an agile mobile robot that navigates terrain with unprecedented mobility, allowing you to automate routine inspection tasks and data capture safely, accurately, and frequently”. But they were more well-known for their dancing and boy, do they have us mesmerized by their moves!

Recently, Boston Dynamics’ had been bought over by Hyundai Motors and to celebrate that, Spot visited BTS on set of the ‘Hyundai: Ioniq’ commercial. The interactions between the two were unexpected but beyond adorable.

Dancing to the ‘Ioniq: I’m On It’, BTS and Spot collaborated so well; their smooth moves and Spot dancing along almost looks like a prediction of our future! The robot's dog-like responses make it more approachable than expected and with BTS going along with Spot’s gestures, it makes them look even more adorable.

But to program the robot for those 77 seconds was a feat as well. Eric Whitman, a roboticist on the project said, “There were a lot of challenges around getting the vision of our choreographer, who’s used to dealing with human dancers, into our software. Everything had to be worked out in advance and scripted precisely. Robots have the advantage over humans in that they’re very repeatable: Once you get it right, it stays right. But they have the disadvantage that you have to tell them every little detail. They don’t improvise at all.”

Hyundai Nexo is the newest project to a sustainable future and they partnered up with BTS to spread awareness about the same. Their statement is, “As a globally growing artist, BTS’s positive influence to millions of fans worldwide have become a driving power to many valuable social initiatives.

Hyundai Motors dreams of clean mobility and is teaming up with BTS to start a new initiative to spread positive energy together.”

