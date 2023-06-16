BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS): ATEEZ members enjoy the thrill of danger in spicy comeback MV

On June 16, KQ Entertainment released the MV for ATEEZ’s BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS) from 'THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW'. Following on from the previous album, this new album features a subsequent episode that is more exciting and energetic. The unique promotion that made use of the title song, BOUNCY, and the subtitle K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS both revolve around the Cheongyang pepper material. It conveys the message that the world dances to an unconventional rhythm and that the world can change if you want it to.

The MV:

Each set of ATEEZ members take part in some dangerous activities in the MV like fighting in an underground ring, bike-riding and more. It seems like they enjoy the thrill of the danger and crave it more. The lyrics suggest that they love to ‘spice up’ their lives in various ways. The ‘outlaw’ feel is all over the music video, as seen with San, Hongjoong, Mingi and others.

THE WORLD EP. 2: OUTLAW:

This album also features This World, which continues the series' theme, Dune, which asks what one should live for, and DJANGO, which makes us think of a desert wind and a western movie, as well as inner confusion. Six songs are included, including Wake Up, which soothes anxiety, and Outlaw, which tells the story of confronting the wrong world head-on. Their first single album SPIN OFF: FROM THE WITNESS, which came out in December of last year, has been set a record by ATEEZ as it tops three times on the Billboard main chart, Billboard 200, and is getting ready for the next step. which stoked anticipation. As a consequence of this, the brand-new album THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW, which came out half a year later.

ATEEZ’s activities:

The agency KQ Entertainment released the information regarding ATEEZ's The Fellowship: Break the Wall. Through its official channel, a concert in Saudi Arabia was confirmed. The poster that was made public states that ATEEZ will perform on July 20 at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. Since this will be ATEEZ's first solo performance in Saudi Arabia since their debut, it is anticipated that the energy will be even more passionate, making the fans even more excited for them!

