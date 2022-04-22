Boundless: Alvaro Morte and Rodrigo Santoro look ready for an epic voyage in FIRST LOOK photos

After gaining massive success for his role as The Professor and also The Wheel of Time, Alvaro Morte is all set to be seen in another exciting series. This time the actor will be seen in an adventure period drama titled Boundless and the first look photos for the same have now been released. The show revolves around the first sailing trip around the world ever completed.

Boundless stars Alvaro Morte as Spanish sailor Juan Sebastián Elcano and Rodrigo Santoro as Portuguese explorer Fernando de Magallanes. The other cast of the show also includes Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Captain Cartagena), Adrián Lastra (Captain Mendoza), Carlos Cuevas (Martino), Pepón Nieto (Father Bartolomé), Raúl Tejón (Gómez de Espinosa), Gonçalo Diniz (Duarte Barrosa), Manuel Morón (Cardenal Fonseca) and Bárbara Goenaga (Beatriz).

In the first look photos of the series, both Morte and Santoro look like they are ready to take on an epic adventure and set sail for a journey into the unknown. The show's story revolves around Magallanes setting sail with 239 sailors from Cádiz, Spain, on August 20, 1519. The adventure series will follow the tale of the survival and journey of the only 18 sailors who returned after three years captained by the Spanish sailor Juan Sebastián Elcano.

Check out the first look photos here:

For history buffs, this show is going to be an exciting one given that it covers an interesting chapter. The series has been helmed by Simon West of Tomb Raider fame. Apart from the amazing cast, the series will also promise some exciting locations and production design as it has been shot in the Basque Country and Navarre in the locations of Azkoitia, Azkorri, and Lazkao, Olite and the Cathedral of Pamplona and also the Dominican Republic.

Boundless's first season will consist of six episodes which will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Money Heist's Alvaro Morte calls The Professor his 'favourite superhero' as he bids adieu to the character