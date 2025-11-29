EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

Box Office: 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 hit new low on 2nd Friday, on verge of theatrical ends

120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 registered massive drops on their second Friday, with the arrival of Tere Ishk Mein and Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pahle Jaisa. Details Inside.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on Nov 29, 2025 | 12:40 AM IST | 385K
Box Office: 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 hit new low on 2nd Friday, on verge of theatrical ends
Box Office: 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 hit new low on 2nd Friday, on verge of theatrical ends (Credits: Excel Entertainment, Zee Studios)

120 Bahadur witnessed a drop of 50 percent on its second Friday. It added Rs. 40 lakh to Rs. 45 lakh to the tally today, bringing the 8-day cume to Rs. 13.85 crore net at the Indian box office. The military drama starring Farhan Akhtar is facing two new releases this weekend- Tere Ishk Mein and Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa

The Razneesh Ghai directorial failed to gain traction, which is why the movie is heading towards a disastrous fate at the box office. It is expected to wind its entire run around Rs. 15 crore to Rs. 16 crore net. 

The Box Office Collections of 120 Bahadur in India are as follows:

Day Nett
Preview Rs. 0.10 cr.
Friday Rs. 2.00 cr.
Saturday Rs. 3.50 cr.
Sunday Rs. 3.50 cr.
1st Monday Rs. 1.25 cr.
1st Tuesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 
1st Wednesday Rs. 1.00 cr. 
1st Thursday Rs. 0.85 cr. 
2nd Friday Rs. 0.40 cr. 
Total Rs. 13.85 cr.


Mastiii 4, starring Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani, has left with no fuel. The adult comedy dropped by 70 percent today with the arrival of new weekend releases. The Milap Zaveri directorial took its 8-day cume to Rs. 11 crore net, with just Rs. 20 lakh coming on second Friday. 

The movie is now expected to add a few more lakh before winding its entire theatrical run with a disastrous verdict. 

The Box Office Collections of Mastiii 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett
Friday Rs. 2.25 cr.
Saturday Rs. 2.25 cr.
Sunday Rs. 2.50 cr.
Monday Rs. 1.15 cr.
Tuesday Rs. 1.25 cr.
Wednesday Rs. 0.80 cr. 
Thursday Rs. 0.60 cr. 
Friday Rs. 0.20 cr. (est.)
Total Rs. 11 cr. (est.)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question. 

ALSO READ: Gustaakh Ishq Opening Day Box Office: Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s film registers a modest Rs. 50 lakh start

Latest Articles