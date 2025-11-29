Box Office: 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 hit new low on 2nd Friday, on verge of theatrical ends
120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 registered massive drops on their second Friday, with the arrival of Tere Ishk Mein and Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pahle Jaisa. Details Inside.
120 Bahadur witnessed a drop of 50 percent on its second Friday. It added Rs. 40 lakh to Rs. 45 lakh to the tally today, bringing the 8-day cume to Rs. 13.85 crore net at the Indian box office. The military drama starring Farhan Akhtar is facing two new releases this weekend- Tere Ishk Mein and Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa.
The Razneesh Ghai directorial failed to gain traction, which is why the movie is heading towards a disastrous fate at the box office. It is expected to wind its entire run around Rs. 15 crore to Rs. 16 crore net.
The Box Office Collections of 120 Bahadur in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Preview
|Rs. 0.10 cr.
|Friday
|Rs. 2.00 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 3.50 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 3.50 cr.
|1st Monday
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|1st Tuesday
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|1st Wednesday
|Rs. 1.00 cr.
|1st Thursday
|Rs. 0.85 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 0.40 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 13.85 cr.
Mastiii 4, starring Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani, has left with no fuel. The adult comedy dropped by 70 percent today with the arrival of new weekend releases. The Milap Zaveri directorial took its 8-day cume to Rs. 11 crore net, with just Rs. 20 lakh coming on second Friday.
The movie is now expected to add a few more lakh before winding its entire theatrical run with a disastrous verdict.
The Box Office Collections of Mastiii 4 in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Friday
|Rs. 2.25 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 2.25 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 2.50 cr.
|Monday
|Rs. 1.15 cr.
|Tuesday
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 0.80 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 0.60 cr.
|Friday
|Rs. 0.20 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 11 cr. (est.)
