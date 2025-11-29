Box Office: 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 hit new low on 2nd Friday, on verge of theatrical ends

120 Bahadur witnessed a drop of 50 percent on its second Friday. It added Rs. 40 lakh to Rs. 45 lakh to the tally today, bringing the 8-day cume to Rs. 13.85 crore net at the Indian box office. The military drama starring Farhan Akhtar is facing two new releases this weekend- Tere Ishk Mein and Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa.

The Razneesh Ghai directorial failed to gain traction, which is why the movie is heading towards a disastrous fate at the box office. It is expected to wind its entire run around Rs. 15 crore to Rs. 16 crore net.

The Box Office Collections of 120 Bahadur in India are as follows:

Day Nett Preview Rs. 0.10 cr. Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 3.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 3.50 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. 1st Tuesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 1st Wednesday Rs. 1.00 cr. 1st Thursday Rs. 0.85 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 0.40 cr. Total Rs. 13.85 cr.



Mastiii 4, starring Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani, has left with no fuel. The adult comedy dropped by 70 percent today with the arrival of new weekend releases. The Milap Zaveri directorial took its 8-day cume to Rs. 11 crore net, with just Rs. 20 lakh coming on second Friday.

The movie is now expected to add a few more lakh before winding its entire theatrical run with a disastrous verdict.

The Box Office Collections of Mastiii 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 2.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 2.50 cr. Monday Rs. 1.15 cr. Tuesday Rs. 1.25 cr. Wednesday Rs. 0.80 cr. Thursday Rs. 0.60 cr. Friday Rs. 0.20 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 11 cr. (est.)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

