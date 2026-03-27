1000 Crore Worldwide Box Office Club: Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge Ninth and Quickest entrant

At the end of business on Thursday, Dhurandhar: The Revenge stood at Rs. 981 crore approx worldwide. Of this, Rs. 720 crore came from India and Rs. 261 crore from overseas. Today, on its ninth day of release, the morning and matinee show grosses from India and Eastern markets, the Ranveer Singh starrer has surpassed the Rs. 1000 crore mark.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge in ninth Indian film to enter this coveted club. It is the fifth film from Bollywood, following Dangal, Pathaan, Jawan and its own predecessor Dhurandhar. This also makes Ranveer Singh the only actor other than Shah Rukh Khan with two films in this club. Notably, it is the quickest to reach this club, taking nine days, matching two other sequels, Baahubali: The Conclusion and Pushpa: The Rise. These two were also the record grosser for Indian cinema in original release, a feat which Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on course to achieve currently.

The Rs. 1000 crore worldwide grossers, listed in order of their entry, are as follows:

Sr. No. Title Date Days 1 Baahubali: The Conclusion 06/05/2017 9 2 Dangal 13/05/2017 141 3 RRR 11/04/2022 18 4 KGF Chapter 2 30/04/2022 17 5 Pathaan 25/02/2023 32 6 Jawan 26/09/2023 20 7 Pushpa: The Rule 13/12/2024 9 8 Dhurandhar 28/12/2025 24 9 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 27/03/2026 9

There is also Kalki 2898 AD, which grossed Rs. 987 crore worldwide. However, when 3D charges are included, the film does cross the four-digit mark, which would technically make Dhurandhar: The Revenge the tenth Indian film in the club. That said, since the prevailing industry reporting norm in India excludes 3D charges, Kalki 2898 AD is not counted in the official records for now. Should reporting norms evolve in the future, the film may well be recognised as part of this elite club. You can read more about it here.

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