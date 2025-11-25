120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 Box Office 1st Monday: Farhan Akhtar's military drama maintains lead over adult comedy

120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar, recorded a 50 per cent drop on its first Monday over the opening day, excluding paid previews. The movie minted Rs. 1 crore on Day 4, taking the total cume slightly over the Rs. 10 crore mark in India.

The military drama needs to show strong trends ahead in order to put up a healthy total. The movie received a mixed-bag audience reception, which has impacted its box office performance. Still, it has chances to hold well in the long run, though that won't be able to change its fate. It should aim to double its Monday figure tomorrow when ticket prices will be slashed to moderate rates.

The Box Office Collections of 120 Bahadur in India are as follows:

Day Nett Preview Rs. 0.10 cr. Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 3.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 1.00 cr. Total Rs. 10.60 cr.

Mastiii 4, on the other hand, dropped heavily by almost 55-60 per cent. The Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani-led adult comedy added Rs. 75 lakh to Rs. 1 crore to the tally, bringing the four-day cume to Rs. 8 crore net at the Indian box office.

The Milan Milap Zaveri directorial has disappointed with its trends as it couldn't show any signs of growth. There are chances that it can record a nominal spike on Tuesday, but the damage has already been done in the opening weekend itself.

The Box Office Collections of Mastiii 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 2.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 2.50 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 75 lakh to 1 cr. Total Rs. 8.00 cr. (est.)

Though both 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 have recorded poor box office trends so far, the Farhan Akhtar film has still maintained a nominal lead and has an optimistic future ahead.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

