120 Bahadur Box Office Collections: Farhan Akhtar war film goes nowhere on Saturday, Nets 3.5cr on Day 2

120 Bahadur is looking to collect Rs. 3.50 crore nett approx on Saturday. That amounts to around 75 per cent growth from its Friday, taking its total collections to Rs. 5.60 crore nett in two days. The Farhan Akhtar headlined film is headed for Rs. 9.50-10 crore nett weekend in India.

The percentage growth is fine. It's not great, but it's not bad either. The problem actually is that it is coming on a very low first day. If it were, say, a Rs. 5 crore first day, this level of growth would have done for the film, but from a Rs. 2 crore first day, you really need to more than double/triple it on Saturday, to have a shot at trend. However, with these collections, the film is going nowhere, especially with the costs involved, which are extremely high.

The film was always expected to face an uphill battle, as most of the films from this genre/zone normally do. The ones that work are the ones which combine patriotic emotion with mass appeal, strong star power or real-life relevance. The two exceptional HITs in the genre are Border and Uri, with the former having massier treatment and immense star value, while the latter was based on more current events of the 2016 surgical strike, which had a curiosity factor going for it.

120 Bahadur appears to be a competently made film, but it lacks both of these factors. Its backdrop, the 1962 Indo-China War, does not hold the same contemporary connection or audience appeal as the Indo-Pak conflict does. All these limitations didn't make it easy for the film and its box office prospects.

The Box Office Collections of 120 Bahadur in India are as follows:

Day Nett Preview Rs. 0.10 cr. Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 3.50 cr. Total Rs. 5.60 cr.

ALSO READ: Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection: Shehnaaz Gill film rakes Rs. 13 crore worldwide in 20 days