120 Bahadur Box Office Opening Day: Farhan Akhtar's military drama posts a poor start, nets Rs 2 crore on Day 1

120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead role, finally hit the cinemas today. The movie, directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, recorded a dismal start at the box office. As per estimates, it collected just Rs. 2 crore net on its opening day. The movie also had paid previews on November 18, four days before the release, where it collected around Rs. 10 lakh only, which is included in the opening day figure above.

So far, the word-of-mouth around 120 Bahadur is mixed, which means there are chances that the movie can grow over the weekend and put up a healthy cumulative box office by the end of its theatrical run. The movie should now aim for a good jump on Saturday and Sunday and will target at least making Rs. 8 crore to 10 crore in the first weekend. Though it's quite unlikely, there's still some hope around the film's subject.

The box office results of past military dramas haven't been so good. The genre has always suffered when it comes to business. The ones that work are the ones that combine patriotic emotion with mass appeal, strong star power or real-life relevance. The two exceptional HITs in the genre are Border and Uri, with the former having massier treatment and immense star value, while the latter was based on more current events of the 2016 surgical strike, which had a curiosity factor going for it.

Box office collections of 120 Bahadur in India:

Day Box Office Friday Rs. 2 crore Total Rs. 2 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Mastiii 4 Box Office Opening Day: Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani starrer debuts with low Rs 2.5 crore