120 Bahadur Box Office Opening Weekend: Farhan Akhtar's military drama clocks Rs 9 crore in 3 days, needs strong trend ahead

120 Bahadur is looking to collect Rs. 4 crore on its first Sunday, registering a spike of 15 per cent over Saturday, as per estimates. The running total of 120 Bahadur now stands at Rs. 9.60 crore net, including Rs. 10 lakh of paid previews, organised four days before the release. Though the movie doubled its collections on Sunday over Friday, it still has the potential to do better. The overall weekend debut remained quite fair.

The Farhan Akhtar starrer met with mixed word-of-mouth, which must have affected its box office run. Had the movie received a unanimous positive reception, things would have been different. Nevertheless, there is hope that the movie can grow further, with strong trends on weekdays and then on the second weekend. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the military drama clashed with Mastiii 4 and Gustaakh Ishq at the box office.

All eyes will now be on its Monday hold and then on the spike percentage on Tuesday due to discounted ticket prices. The movie will face Tere Ishk Mein next weekend, which has a better buzz among the audience. Depending on how 120 Bahadur holds against the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon movie, it will determine how far it can go at the box office.

The genre of military drama itself is not very fruitful from a business perspective. The last big hit in the genre was URI: The Surgical Strike, which was based on a current event of the 2016 surgical strike, which had a curiosity factor going for it.

The Box Office Collections of 120 Bahadur in India are as follows:

Day Nett Preview Rs. 0.10 cr. Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 3.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.00 cr. Total Rs. 9.60 cr.

