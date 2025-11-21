120 Bahadur Final Advance Booking: Farhan Akhtar's military drama posts dull pre-sales, records 7600 admits in national chains

120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC), is hitting the big screens this Friday. The military drama recorded a dull advance booking in the top national chains. Helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the movie has sold over 7600 tickets in PVR Inox and Cinepolis for the opening day. The former chain recorded around 6000 admissions, while the latter could sell approx. 1600 tickets.

So far, the advance booking isn't on a positive note, which means that the movie will suffer with a low opening on the release day. Based on current trends, buzz and pre-bookings, 120 Bahadur will have an opening in the vicinity of Rs. 2 crore to Rs. 4 crore net.

Though the movie has chances to grow over the weekend, depending on whether the movie is able to impress the audience with its content or not. If it succeeds on the content front, the movie might see an instant boost in its collections. One must note that 120 Bahadur had paid previews on November 18, four days prior to the release.

For the unversed, 120 Bahadur is based on the battle of Rezang La (1962), where 120 Indian soldiers fought against a 3000 Chinese army contingent. It is considered among the bravest battles in the history of the Indian defence.

Bankrolled by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, the military drama will clash with Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani starrer Mastiii 4 and Vijay Varma's Gustaakh Ishq. It will be interesting to see whether the movie can lure the audience to the cinemas or not.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

