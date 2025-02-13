2025 Bollywood Debutant Movies India Box Office Comparison First Week: Azaad vs Sky Force vs Loveyapa

Bollywood has witnessed the acting debut of five new-gen actors through three movies in the first two months of 2025. Here’s comparing the first-week box office collection of all three releases- Azaad, Sky Force and Loveyapa.

Azaad marked the acting debut of Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani in the glamor world. Though the movie tanked at the box office, its song Uyi Amma became a sensation on social media. Up next, Sky Force marked the acting debut of Veer Pahariya. The patriotic war drama, mounted on a big scale, received positive word-of-mouth but couldn't turn the reception to the box office numbers.

The third movie on the list is Loveyapa, which marked the theatrical acting debut of Junaid Khan and Rasha Thadani. While the first two titles were original, Loveyapa fell prey to the remake tag. The movie is still running in cinemas and is expected to wind up its theatrical run on a poor note.

Regarding the opening day collections, Sky Force made a decent opening of Rs 13.75 crore, while the other two made a poor start at under Rs 1.50 crore. One must note that the Veer Pahariya movie had Akshay Kumar in the parallel lead, and its box office collections don't hold much value as the makers went for unfair practices to build perception on social media.

Further, Sky Force continues to lead in the opening weekend and first-week collections, with Rs 64 crore and Rs 82 crore net, respectively. Azaad and Loveyapa remained on equal ground, minting Rs 4.25 crore each during their first weekend. Azaad's first-week collection was Rs 6.20 crore, while Loveyapa's first week is expected to be around Rs 5.65 crore net at the Indian box office.

Talking about the box office verdicts, Sky Force ended up being an average performer despite being heavily pumped by the makers. The Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani movie wrapped its theatrical run at Rs 8.5 crore gross in India, bagging a DISASTER verdict. Loveyapa is still running in cinemas. However, looking at its trends, the Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor movie will also wrap its theatrical run under the Rs 10 crore mark with a FLOP verdict.

Day-wise India net box office comparison of Azaad, Sky Force and Loveyapa (1st Week) :

Day Azaad Sky Force Loveyapa Day 1 Rs 1.50 crore Rs 13.75 crore Rs 1 crore Day 2 Rs 1.25 crore Rs 23.75 crore Rs 1.50 crore Day 3 Rs 1.50 crore Rs 26.50 crore Rs 1.75 crore Day 4 Rs 0.60 crore Rs 7.50 crore Rs 0.50 crore Day 5 Rs 0.50 crore Rs 5.25 crore Rs 0.40 crore Day 6 Rs 0.45 crore Rs 5.00 crore Rs 0.30 crore Day 7 Rs 0.40 crore Rs 5.25 crore Rs 0.20 crore (exp.) Total Rs 6.20 crore Rs 82 crore Rs 5.65 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.