5 Biggest Box Office Comebacks In Bollywood: From Shah Rukh Khan with Pathaan to Salman Khan with Dabangg

Bollywood is known for its highs and lows. Sometimes, some actors enjoy a good phase while others experience a downturn. Here, we discuss some of the best comebacks in Bollywood history.



Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan, aka SRK, had a rough patch in Bollywood. After a string of underperforming films, his movie Zero was released, but it tanked at the box office. He took a break of 4 years and came back with Pathaan in 2023. The film was the first 500 Crore grosser in Bollywood and a record breaker at that time. Pathaan will always be remembered as the royal comeback of SRK.



Salman Khan

After a string of flops, Salman Khan acted as a cop in Dabangg. This mass masala entertainer marked Salman Khan's comeback after a long gap. Dabangg was successful due to its interesting storyline, music, and Salman Khan's portrayal of the cop, Chulbul Pandey. His performance was iconic, to be frank. Reprising Chulbul Pandey will be the toughest thing in Bollywood now.



Amitabh Bachchan

Mr. Bachchan found it very tough during his transition to character roles. Mohabbatein in 2000 was his comeback vehicle. He played his role to perfection, and the film became one of the biggest hits of the year. The success of this film paved the way for his new innings in Bollywood.



Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor faced a heavy setback with Jagga Jasoos. The film tanked at the box office because of its nature—a mix of musical, comedy, and emotions. The film's production delays contributed to its failure, a big setback for everyone involved. However, Ranbir Kapoor came back strongly with Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. One of the biggest blockbusters in the career of Ranbir Kapoor.



Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's return to the big screen as Tara Singh was spectacular. The iconic reach of "Gadar" helped its sequel too. Tara Singh's arrival after 22 years was very well received at the box office. After the huge success of Pathaan, Gadar 2 also earned 500 Crore at the Indian box office. It was a year to be remembered.



Big stars can always make comebacks in Bollywood. Their long list of characters, which they have portrayed over the years, is still loved by many.