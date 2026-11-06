Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 (AK 47) India Box Office Collections: Venkatesh starrer closes first week at Rs. 46 crore

Telugu film Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 (AK 47) is struggling at the box office. The movie that started its journey with Rs. 10.75 crore collected a mere Rs. 1.75 crore on its Day 7, registering a sharp decline of 80 per cent. However, Ramayana's release is one of the major reasons behind this big fall; still, it didn't record a good hold in the earlier few days.

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The opening week of the Venkatesh starrer wrapped up at Rs. 46 crore gross at the Indian box office. From here on, the movie is expected to have a tough time at the box office. However, there can be some push due to festival holidays.

Day-wise box office collections of Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 (AK 47):

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 10.75 crore 2 Rs. 11.50 crore 3 Rs. 12.75 crore 4 Rs. 3.75 crore 5 Rs. 3.00 crore 6 Rs. 2.50 crore 7 Rs. 1.75 crore Total Rs. 46.00 crore

The movie performed best in Nizam, making a sum of Rs. 17.50 crore, followed by Andhra (Rs. 16.50 crore), whereas Ceded contributed around Rs. 4.25 crore. Outside its home markets, the movie fetched around Rs. 5.75 crore from Karnataka and Rs. 2 crore from the rest of the Indian markets.

It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on.

Territory-wise box office collection of Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 – AK 47:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 38.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 17.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 4.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 16.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 5.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 2.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 46.00 cr.

About AK 47

The film features Venkatesh as Chittibabu, a husband who goes house-hunting with his wife. As she explores the property and makes humorous observations, Chittibabu emerges as the ideal family man, setting the stage for a blend of comedy, family dynamics, and action.

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Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead, while the supporting cast includes Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Yuvina, Raj Prajwal, Rao Ramesh, Satya, Brahmaji, Udaybir Sandhu, and Vennela Kishore, among others.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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